Naidu gets warm welcome in kuppam constituency

The National President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nara Chandrababu Naidu received a warm welcome in his assembly constituency Kuppam today. The party workers accorded the welcome to Naidu on Andhra-Karnataka border. Naidu would tour the constituency for three days.

He undertook a praja Chaitanya Yatra during his last visit to the constituency in February last year and mingled with the party workers and the people of the constituency. Naidu will hold a similar meetings with the party workers and the residents of the constituency during this visit.

According to his schedule, Naidu will review meeting in Kuppam Municipality and Ramakuppam mandals for three hours and six hours review meeting in Shantipuram mandal. Naidu held a tele conference with the party leaders and workers of his constituency on 19th of this month and found out the ground level realities in his constituency.