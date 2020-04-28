Naidu is craving for publicity : Mopidevi

Andhra Pradesh minister Mooidevi Venkat Ramana today alleged that the opposition leader of the state Nara Chandrababu Naidu was making tall political statement to get free publicity. He made it clear that the state government was working very hard to get rid of corona virus.

Addressing media persons state secretariat he doubted weather the sleeper cells of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were behind the spread of the corona virus in the state. He also made several posers to the former CM of the state on the occasion. He asked Naidu as to what happened to the funds collected by Naidu from farmers and public on the issue of the state capital. He also asked Naidu as to why he was not cooperating with the state government at a time when the people of the state are facing so many problems.

He said that the statement of Naidu that the swearing in ceremony of Justice Kanagaraj as the new state election commissioner at Raj Bhavan led to the spread of the corona virus to four employees of the Raj Bhavan as unfortunate. Commenting on the issue of the purchase of Covid 19 testing kits, he demand of Naidu for ordering an inquiry into the issue was unwarranted as the state government had made it very clear to the supplier of the kits that it would buy the kits at the same price as agreed by other states of the country.