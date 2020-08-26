Naidu is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, mocks minister Kodali nani

State Minister Kodali Nani today mocked that opposition political party leader Nara Cha Naidu was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He alleged that Naidu was heading the Kamma community association and speaking in favour of those who are giving donations to him. He made it clear that the city based Ramesh hospital management had violated rules and added that Naidu was trying to protect the management by making hue and cry on the issue from state level to national level. He mocked that Naidu was keeping the owner of the hospital Dr. Ramesh in his house and protecting him.

Speaking to media persons Nani alleged that Naidu was not even visiting people for fear of being infected with Covid 19 virus and added that Naidu was hiding in his Hyderabad’s residence. He made it clear that the Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy didn’t have any grudge against the Kamma Community of the state. He mocked that Naidu was not getting Maturity with his growing age. He said that the Chief Minister had become a role model in the issue of the payment of compensation to the victims of various tragedies . He said that the CM had paid ₹1 crore to the victims of LG polymers gas leakage incident and ₹50 lakh to the victims of Swarna palace hospital fire accident incident.