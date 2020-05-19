Naidu questions CM YS Jagan’s double standards on irrigation projects

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu today questioned the double standards adopted by the Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of irrigation projects of the state. He alleged that YS Jagan was playing dramas to divert the attention of the people of the state from the issue of the allocation of water resources.

He reminded the people of the state Jagan, who held protest programs opposing kaleswaram lift irrigation project, had gone to the project site and took part in its inauguration ceremony. He alleged that the CM who had said that he would work hard along with his Telangana counterpart KCR for the development of the two states, was now playing new dramas. He made these remarks during a video conference with the party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he doubted if the ruling party leaders would blame the TDP for the corona virus outbreak in the state. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were attacking them to hide their own failures in the state. He also alleged that YS Jagan was following the footsteps of his grandfather Raja Reddy and harassing all his opponents by foisting false cases against them. Naidu also alleged that the CM was resorting to huge corruption in the name of distribution of pattas to the farmers.