Naidu shocked over Dalit student murder

TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu today said he was shocked at the brutal murder of a Dalit student Ramya in Guntur district of the state. He alleged that it was the failure of ruling YSRCP that an innocent girl was murdered in broad day light on the Independence Day. Stating that the murder has taken place near the camp office of the CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he said that the incident of murder was enough to prove the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He expressed his concerned that crimes against women had gone up after the YSRCP came into power and added that over 500 crimes involving attacks and rapes of women took place in the state during the last two years. He asked the CM as to why his government was not able to catch the accused of a gang rape incident , which took place at a distance of whistle’s blow of the residence of the CM. He said that it was unfortunate that there was no progress in the rape and murder case of victim Nagamma in CM’s own assembly constituency . He demanded the state government to immediately catch the accused of the murder of Ramya and punish him in a harsh manner. He also demanded the state government to take steps to prevent such crimes in Andhra Pradesh state.