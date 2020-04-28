Naidu writes an open letter to AP people

The opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh state Nara Chandrababu Naidu today wrote an open letter to the people of the state and alleged that the ruling YSRCP had pushed the state from frying pan into the fire. He reminded the people that the corona virus positive cases had been doubled within a week’s time in the state. He alleged that the corona positive cases were going up in the state due to the sheer negligence of ruling party leaders. He cautioned the ruling party leaders that it was not good for them to expose their inefficiency in controlling the spread of virus after taking the virus lightly.

He alleged that CM YS Jagan had made irresponsible statements about corona virus in the past and added that the CM had now retracted from his statement and urging people of the state to make the disease as an integral part of their lives. He said that all sections of the state were worried about the spread of the virus. He termed the negligence of the officials of the state as the biggest tragedy in the state. He also said that it was suicidal to allow the doctor and para medical staff of the state to treat the corona positive patient with the help of sub standard PPE kits. He said that the plight of the doctors of Kurnool and Nellore district was a classic example of the same.

He alleged that the doctors from Kurnool,Guntu, Anantapur and Guntur districts had also tested positive to the corona virus due to the usage sub standard PPE kits. He said that no government had suspended the doctors and commissioner who demanded proper PPE kits in the history of the country.