Nakshatra Fashion label unveiled by Fashionpreneur Shwetha Reddy

Nakshatra, the designer studio  inaugurated and label launched at the Botanical Cafe, Sriramnagar Colony in the city at Kondapur on Friday night. To mark the occasion, Swetha Reddy, Fashion Designer showcased her First Annual Collection. Her collection was unveiled through a Fashion Show.
            The theme for the show was uniquely different –Fusion of Wedding and Aviation.
            16 models walked the ramp. 8 male and 8 female. None of them are from Modeling profession. Eight air hostesses and 8 aviation employees make were groomed to walk on the ramp. And they sported the latest collection of Shwetha Reddy.
            The fashion show was curated by SG Fashion.  Srikanth Gatla  groomed the models and  Choreographed  the entire fashion show.
            Shwetha Reddy is the dynamic fashion designer has ten years experience. She worked with Globals as a fashion stylist and later became a Fashionpreneur.   She has worked in Film industry with  Shruti Hasan, Shreya  and Trisha.
            She has her Clientele all over India and the world.
            Her aura is More into wedding designs. Fashion need not reveal. Fashion is all about being comfort in the outfits said Shwetha Reddy. 
            VN Bharat Reddy Director Aviation of TG Advisor Aviation, Govt of AP was the  Chief Guest.
            Dr Sridhar Reddy Baddam, a top interventional radiologist at Apollo health city; Mr Ajay Kumar, Airworthiness Officer at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Dr Bharath Reddy, a film star and a Doctor at Apollo among others graced the function . 

