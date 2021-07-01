NALSAR  MBA admissions

NALSAR university of Law, Department of Management Studies, Hyderabad, ha invited applications from candidates for admission to MBA course 2021-23.

Candidates who have passed Bachelor degree with 50 percent marks are eligible to apply. Selection Process: CAT/GYAT/GRE/GMAT/CMAT score will be taken into conservation. Those who do not have any of the above score, will have to appear for NALSAR management entrance test (NMET). Test Date is July 18 (online). Application through online. Last date for online applications is July 12. Website: apply.nalsar.ac.in