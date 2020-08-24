28.5 C
Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Contributing Rs 55 Lakhs To COVID Center At Hindupur

Star Hero, Hindupur Legistlative Member, Nandamuri Balakrishna is visiting his constituency on August 29th and 30th. On his visit, He is contributing Equipment, Medicines, PPE Kits, Masks worth Rs 55 Lakhs to Corona Patients and to COVID warriors who are treating them at COVID Center in Hindupur Government Hospital. Earlier when Corona cases were on a rise, He provided 2 ventilators, 100 PPE Units, Masks worth Rs 25 Lakhs on behalf of Basavatarakam Trust. Nandamuri Balakrishna contributed Rs 1 Crore, Rs 50 Lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Telangana CM relief fund to fight against Corona. It is also known that He gave a donation of Rs 25 Lakhs as his contribution to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which helps the daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry. Now, once again he is coming forward for the sake of health of the people in his constituency. Everyone is lauding about the big heart of Balayya for his good deeds during this crisis.

