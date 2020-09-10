Nandamuri family thanks CM KCR

We are happy to express our gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao garu. At the outset, on behalf of our family, I heartfully thank the Telangana state government and mainly, our beloved Chief Minister Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao garu and his respected cabinet colleagues for the kind gesture of including our father Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao gari’s life history as a syllabus in school education. Not just me, the whole Telugu people across our two Telugu speaking states and Telugu people all over the world are expressing their joy and happiness for this kind gesture by the CM KCR garu and his government. It is a moment of pride for all of us.

Sri NTR’s life history as a syllabus in school education will surely be a guiding light and inspiration for generations to come. Discipline, honesty, his strive to excel in whatever he does, his commitment towards the society, his vision to uplift the poor and downtrodden from poverty, and other social inequalities will surely inspire the students to become better citizens of our country.

I express my profound gratitude again to Sri KCR garu and the Telangana government for incorporating Sri NTR’s life history in Telangana school education.

Yours truly,

Nandamuri Ramakrishna.