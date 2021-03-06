Nani responds to own party leaders’ allegations

TDP MP from the city Kesineni Nani today responded to the allegations made against him by party leaders like Bonda Uma, Budda Venkanna and Nagul Meera. He made it clear that he was ready to quit from his post the moment the party’s national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu asked him to do so. He also made it clear that he was not responsible for changes in the route map of Naidu and added that the route map was prepared by state and district leadership of the party. He asked his critics to lodge a complaint against with Naidu if they didn’t like his attitude while claiming that there are no differences between him and the other party leaders from the city.

Speaking to media persons, Nani also made it clear that he would Not lodge any complaint against any of the party leader. He said that he was working hard for the party and added that his goal was to see the party’s flag on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. He also said that he was ready to do anything as per the orders of the party. He said that he would treat BCs and Muslim minorities as his close relatives and added that he has opposed with the party leadership over the seats of Brahmins and BCs. He said that he was ready to face suspension if the party high command thought he had committed any mistake.