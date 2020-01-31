Nani, Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish Under Shine Screens Banner Launched

Natural Star Nani who is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood is joining hands with director Shiva Nirvana for the second time after the super hit Ninnu Kori in their combination. The 26th film of Nani will be produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner.

Tuck Jagadish has been launched today with formal Pooja ceremony. Star director Koratala Shiva has handed over the film’s script to the makers to start the proceedings. Successful producers Dil Raju sounded the clap board and Naveen Yerneni switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot.

Ritu Varma who earlier romanced with Nani in Yevade Subrahmanyam and Aishwarya Rajesh of Kousalya Krishnamurthy fame are playing female lead roles. Music sensation S Thaman scores music while Prasad Murella handles the cinematography. Regular shoot of Tuck Jagadish begins from February in outdoor locations.

Cast: Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sarma, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, CVL Narashimha Rao, Maala Pravathi, Rohini, Devadharshini, Bindhu Chandhramouli, Praveen, Kishore Polimera, Pammi Sai and others.

Crew:

Written& Directed by: Shiva Nirvana

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: S Thaman

Cinematography: Prasad Murella

Editor: Prawin Pudi

Art: Sahi Suresh

Fights: Venkat

Executive Producer: S.Venkatarathnam (Venkat)

Co-Director: Laxman Musuluri

PRO: Vamshi-Shekar

Publicity Designer: Siva Kiran (Working Title)

Costume Designer: Neeraja Kona