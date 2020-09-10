Nani’s well concealed Army look in his recently released ‘V’ is a must see!

Amazon Prime Video recently released the much awaited Nani-Sudheer Babu starrer V on 5th September. V has been garnering wide appreciation from all across for the phenomenal performances by the actors, its thriller storyline and action. Nani’s character and look has been the talk of the town but the makers were successful in keep it well under the wraps. Now, the film has released and Nani’s look is a must see!

The posters revealed a little but Nani dons an Army mein for the character in V. Even the songs of the film did not give us much of a glimpse but the character now is already making waves. Surely, men in uniform are always a vision to watch. More so, when it comes to thrillers and action which Nani is bringing.

V is Nani’s 25th film of his career and also, is his third collaboration with the director Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Nani’s debut film Ashta Chamma was also directed by Mohana and now after 12 years, the actor-director have collaborated with V.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller and the first star-studded Telugu film V is streaming successfully on Amazon Prime Video!