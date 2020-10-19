23.3 C
Nata Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘s ‘Narthanasala’ Releasing  On October 24th In NBK Theatre Through Shreyas ET

Nata Simha Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his towering performances in Social, Folklore, Mythological, Historic films like his father Viswavikhyatha Natasarwabhouma Nandamuri TarakaRama Rao Garu. It is known that Nandamuri Balakrishna has started the Mythological Epic ‘Narthanasala’ in his own direction. In this film, NBK is seen in the role of Arjuna while Soundarya as Draupadi, Sreehari as Bheema, Sarath Babu as Dharma Raju. Scenes picturized for ‘Narthanasala’ with a duration of 17 Mins will be released as Vijayadashami gift to audience and fans on October 24th in NBK Theatre through Shreyas ET. Nandamuri Balakrishna decided to use some part of the amount collected from the streaming of ‘Narthanasala’ for charity purposes.  The long wait of the audience and fans to watch the scenes from this film is going to end this October 24th. This is surely very good news for Nandamuri fans.

