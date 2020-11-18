NATIONAL EDUCATION POLICY AND ITS IMPLICATION FOR ESL EDUCATION

Department of Training and Development, School of English Language Education, of The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, organized a webinar on National Education Policy and its implications for ESL education on November 18.

Invited speaker, Professor Amol Padwad, Director of the Centre for English Language Education, Ambedkar University, Delhi, and Secretary of AINET English Teachers’ Association, elaborated on the key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020and its implications. Prof Padwad focused on ESL education on the one hand and higher educational institutions on the other within a socio-historical perspective. He presented a personal understanding of and response to a small part of the policy to generate discussion amongst ELT professionals, and of ways to implement the propositions relevant for ESL teaching in the classroom context.

The talk was widely attended by researchers, teachers, and students from across the country. It was well received and generated a lot of discussion on the implications of the policy for Indian teachers of English from primary to tertiary levels and the role of higher education as base and location of knowledge and research.

This event is a part of the webinars organized by the University with patronage and encouragement from Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, and Member, University Grants Commission. The University has been organizing webinars to foster academic interaction with experts and scholars of international repute in language and literature from across the world during the pandemic. Members of the EFL teaching community and students have been participating in the webinars with great enthusiasm and vigor.