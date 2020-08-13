National Education Policy will steer India into a global hub of education: Governor

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday that the National Education Policy 2020 will leverage India to emerge as the global hub of education.

She said the recently unveiled NEP 2020 will usher in massive reforms and restructuring of the education system in the country and will promote the 21st century-needs based education.

The Governor was interacting with the eminent personalities in the field of education and educational administration through a webinar on the topic of “Perspectives on National Education Policy 2020: Road Map for Telangana,” from Raj Bhavan, here.

The NEP 2020 is going to exhaustively revamp different areas of education and will emphasise on student-centric initiatives and heralds a vibrant academic and research atmosphere in the country.

“The measures like establishing Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), multiple entry and exit options to students, focus on interdisciplinary studies, and promotion of research through National Research Foundation and stress on skill training, entrepreneurship development, employability skills, vocational courses will take the Indian education to an altogether different league,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan added.

Elaborating on the policy initiatives, the Governor pointed out that this particular NEP has also given priority to the pre-primary schooling and on the children’s nutritional needs. It highlighted the importance of primary education in mother tongue which will facilitate the stress-free learning among the children.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed confidence that if properly implemented with the participation of all the stakeholders, the NEP 2020 would contribute for the creation of knowledge-based economy and help India to emerge as the knowledge-superpower.

Referring to the opportunities for Telangana State, the governor expressed optimism saying that the Telangana has got the potential to be the hub of higher education too as it had already emerged as the hub of

pharma, medicine, and Information Technology fields .

UGC Member and EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar spoke on languages, communication and employability skills, while Anna University former vice-chancellor Prof. Bala Gurusamy gave a talk on multidisciplinary universities and affiliation issues, TSCHE vice-chairman Prof. V. Venkata Ramana spoke on technology and technical education, CESS director Prof. E. Revathi deliberated on school education issues, while UGC Member Prof. Shiva Raj discussed on the science and research

issues, and NALSAR University of Law Registrar Prof. V. Balakista Reddy presented the issues related to legal education and its promotion.

The panel speakers at the webinar initiated by the Governor said that it was a unique initiative by the Governor and called for increased interactions and consultations with all the stakeholders for better

implementation of the NEP 2020.