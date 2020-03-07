Natural Star Nani Released Anushka Shetty’s ‘Nishabdham’ Trailer

Tollywood star heroine Anushka who became care of address for lady oriented films after scoring super hits with Arundhati, Baahubali, Rudhramadevi and Bhaagamathie is presently starring in the lead role in ‘Nishabdham’.

Hemant Madhukar is directing the film while TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat are jointly producing it on People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation banners. The film’s entire shoot has been wrapped up and post-production activities are underway.

The film is all set for a grand release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages on April 2nd.

Natural Star Nani released Nishabdham theatrical trailer on Friday. “Here’s the #NishabdhamTrailer Our sweetest Sweety in a edge of the seat thriller. Best wishes to the entire team Smiling face with smiling eyes,” tweeted he.

Nishabdham is shot completely in USA.

Going by the trailer, Nishabdham is going to be a crime suspense thriller. The trailer begins with the dialogue “Akka Cheekatlo Evaro Attack Chesaranta… Kaanee Evaro Ento Kanipinchadam Ledantunnaru.”

It is evident through trailer that, a couple- Anushka and Madhavan witnesses some creepy incidents in a haunted house and the entire story revolves around police investigating the matter.

Actress Anjali who appears as an American cop tries to talk with Anushka who is mute named Sakshi. Anushka tries to convey something to Anjali through her eyes. The question that arises after watching the trailer is who Anushka’s best friend Sonali is? What’s in this haunted house? What happened in the house? We need to wait and watch the film to get clarity on these.

Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Michael Madsen are also seen in the trailer.

Cast:

Anushka Shetty, R. Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and Hunter O’Harrow.

Technology Crew:

Music: Gopi Sundar, Editing: Praveen Pudi, Art: Chad Raptor, Stylist: Neeraja Kona, Stunts: Alex Terzif, Cinematography: Shaneil Deo, Screenplay, Dialogues: Kona Venkat, Co-Producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla;