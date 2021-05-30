Never grab lands, Etala Jamuna slams TRS Government for threatening,

Etala Jamuna wife of ousted minister Etala Rajender today hit out at the TRS Government for threatening them with police and intelligence personnel.

Addressing a press conference at her Shamirpet Residence, Jamuna without naming the KCR Government accused it of a plan carrying out misinformation campaign on their hatcheries and godowns.

We purchased 46 acres land in Masaipet and did not grab a bit of land she said.

Without naming the TRS leaders or chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jamuna alleged that they are trying to suppress our hatcheries. We came up through hard work and never deceived anyone or grabbed lands she claimed.

Jamuna alleged that the government and TRS leadership is resorting to caste politics, which was not the case in combined state. Alleging that they are threatening to vacate our godowns she said that she will rub her nose on the earth if officials prove that one acre is grabbed by us she said and can the officials who probed the case and measured the lands for false reports do so if prove wrong, Jamuna challenged.

We came in 1992 and bought lands in Devara Yamjal in 1994 and she said alleged that the newspaper coming out of their godown area is carrying false stories. We sold our assets during statehood movement and will sell them to protect interest of my husband Rajender for self respect and golden Telangana. This false campaign will not work against our business as we know to turn it down she said.

We will win the battle against falsehood and truth will prevail she hoped. Our flight is for casteless society, freedom for all and economic development of all sections she said. Though we got pressure to follow YSR to avoid fight for statehood, our efforts continued to achieve Telangana.