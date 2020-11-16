Never promised to develop Dubbaka with central government funds

The MLA elect of BJP M. Raghunandan Rao today claimed that he had never promised to develop his Dubbaka Assembly constituency with the funds of central government.

Addressing media persons he said that the victory of the party had instilled confidence in the constituency among the Party workers . He said that the they had defeated the ruling TRS party in CM KCR’s own bastion and added that they would work hard to repeat the same results in the upcoming GHMC elections. He said that they would see that the arrogance of state minister KTR was shattered after the GHMC elections.

Rao made it clear that he didn’t have any personal agenda and added that there was no difference between him and the BJP. He said that he would continue to work in the BJP till he continued in the politics. He also made it clear that the question of changing the Party would not arise in his case. He said that they would also welcome all those leaders who are not feeling well in the ruling TRS Party.