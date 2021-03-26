New office bearers nominated for the CII Indian women network (IWN) southern region

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, COO & Business Head – Retail, Federal Bank, Kochi has been nominated as the Chairwoman of IWN Southern Region for the year 2021-22.

Warrier has been closely associated with IWN over the years. She was the Chairwoman of IWN Kerala between 2018-20 and the Deputy Chairwoman of IWN Southern Region in 2020–21. Ms Warrier is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Federal Bank Limited is a major Indian commercial bank in the private sector having 1200+ branches and 1900+ ATMs / Recyclers spread across different states in India. It has a customer base of over 10 million, including 1.5 million NRI customers, a large network of remittance partners and remittance arrangements with more than 110 Banks/Exchange Companies across the world.

Shobha Dixit, Director, ALPLA India Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad has been nominated as the Deputy Chairwoman of IWN Southern Region for the year 2021-22.

Dixit served for 2 years as Chairwoman of Indian Women Network in Telangana between 2017-19. She has also been the Co-Convener for the Manufacturing Panel of CII, Telangana.

ALPLA India Pvt Ltd is an Austrian plastics packaging company focused in rigid packaging primarily for the FMCG sector. It is a family owned company with 176 plants in over 45 countries.