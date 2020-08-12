NGT reserves verdict on Rayalaseema lift project

National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai today heard the case of Rayalaseema lift project of Andhra, Pradesh being opposed stiffly by Telangana government and reserved the judgement.

Hearing the case on both sides, the green tribunal has observed about union water resources comments on the crucial issue of waters among two states. Representing Telangana government, Advocate G Srinivas has argued that the AP Government has violated the bifurcation norms.

He contended that the AP government has doubled the capacity from 40000 cusecs to 80000 cusecs to draw from Rayalaseema lift against river water norms.

The committee report in this regard is not correct as the government moots other projects to draw more waters causing injustice. Plan to draw 8 tmc a day is totally uncalled for and the tribunal stay it he said.

The centre has asked the tribunal it’s version on the same besides asking the AP and TS governments to stall projects being opposed by each other.

Srinivas said that the Rayalaseema lift project and others will do injustice to Palamur Ranga, Reddy and other districts in Telangana, Srinivas has informed the tribunal. On the other hand Venkataramani the advocate representing AP government has said that the Rayalaseema lift project is old one and not a new one.

She further said that the AP government plans to draw its share of waters and not more. The advocate urged the tribunal to close the case. Upon hearing both versions, NGT has reserved the judgement may give its verdict in about week days.