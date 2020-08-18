Nidhi Agerwal’s First Look From Ashok Galla’s Debut Film With Sriram Adittya Is Out

On the occasion of beautiful actress Nidhi Agerwal’s birthday, her first look poster from Superstar Krishna’s grandson and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla’s first film has been revealed.
Nidhi Agerwal appears gorgeous and elegant in stylish outfit with bright smile in her face. She plays Ashok Galla’s love interest in the film being helmed by Sriram Adittya.
A special video, remix of Krishna’s super hit song Jumbare from Yamaleela, was released on superstar’s birthday and it got remarkable response.
The yet to be titled film is touted to be a different entertainer. Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.
Ghibran composes music for the film while Richard Prasad cranks the camera.
Padmavathi Galla is producing the movie under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.
The film has completed 60 percent of the shoot so far.
Cast: Ashok Galla, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya
Crew:
Story, Screenplay & Direction: Sriram Adittya T
Producer: Padmavathi Galla
Banner: Amara Raja Media & Entertainment
Executive Producer: Chandra Sekhar Ravipati
Music: Ghibran
Cinematography: Richard Prasad
Art: A. Ramanjaneyulu
Editor: Prawin Pudi
Dialogues: Kalyan Shankar, A. R. Tagore
Costume Designer: Akshay Tyagi, Rajesh
PRO: BA Raju, Vamsi-Shekar