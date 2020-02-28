Nikhil, and Chandoo Mondeti’s ‘Karthikeya 2’ launched on March 2nd at Tirumala, Tirupati

People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are bankrolling the film.
People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts which been making commerical films with good production values are joining hands for Karthikeya 2. TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal have apparently locked a blockbuster story for Karthikeya 2 and the film will be formally launched on March 2nd.
Karthikeya 2 to release in 2020
After scoring a blockbuster with Arjun Suravaram, Nikhil did not take much of a gap and immediately before kick-starting Karthikeya 2. Chandoo Mondeti, who is known for blending unique concepts with gripping screenplay has come up with another impressive story for Karthikeya 2. The film is expected to hit the silver screens by the end of 2020.
Banner: People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts
Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla
Producers: TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal
Story, Screenplay, direction: Chandoo Mondeti