Nikhil Kumar, Vijay Kumar Konda Film Title And First Look Releasing On Sep 11th

Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and grandson of Ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, for his fourth film is teaming up with Vijay Kumar Konda.

Kashmira Pardeshi plays female lead in the film produced by Chandru Manoharan.

The film’s title, first look and motion poster will be unveiled on September 11th. Announcing the same, a poster has been released.

Popular music label Lahari Music is venturing into production with the sports based film to be made on lavish budget. Arjun Janya scores the music, while Shreesha M Kuduvalli handles cinematography.

The film is being made as Telugu-Kannada bilingual.

Cast:

Hero: Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar

Heroine: Kashmira Pardeshi

Other cast: Dattana, Achyutha Kumar, Rajesh Nataranga, Shobaraj, Chikanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, Niharika, Sampada Hulivana, Anusha

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay & Direction: Vijay Kumar Konda

Producer: Chandru Manoharan

Music Director: Arjun Janya

Cinematography: Shreesha kuduvalli

Stunt Director: Dr Ravi Varma

Art director: Mohan b kere

Editor: K.M.Prakash

Writers: Nandyala Ravi & vijai Prakash

Dialogue Writer & coCdirector: Sharath Chakravarthy

Creative Head: Sunil Gowda

Motion Poster designer: Gowtham

Publicity Designer: Ashwin

Production Manager: Narasimha Jalahalli