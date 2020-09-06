Nikhil Kumar, Vijay Kumar Konda Film Title And First Look Releasing On Sep 11th

Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and grandson of Ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, for his fourth film is teaming up with Vijay Kumar Konda.
Kashmira Pardeshi plays female lead in the film produced by Chandru Manoharan.
The film’s title, first look and motion poster will be unveiled on September 11th. Announcing the same, a poster has been released.
Popular music label Lahari Music is venturing into production with the sports based film to be made on lavish budget. Arjun Janya scores the music, while Shreesha M Kuduvalli handles cinematography.
The film is being made as Telugu-Kannada bilingual.
Cast:
Hero: Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar
Heroine: Kashmira Pardeshi
Other cast: Dattana, Achyutha Kumar, Rajesh Nataranga, Shobaraj, Chikanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, Niharika, Sampada Hulivana, Anusha
Technical Crew:
Story, Screenplay & Direction: Vijay Kumar Konda
Producer: Chandru Manoharan
Music Director: Arjun Janya
Cinematography: Shreesha kuduvalli
Stunt Director: Dr Ravi Varma
Art director: Mohan b kere
Editor: K.M.Prakash
Writers: Nandyala Ravi & vijai Prakash
Dialogue Writer & coCdirector: Sharath Chakravarthy
Creative Head: Sunil Gowda
Motion Poster designer: Gowtham
Publicity Designer: Ashwin
Production Manager: Narasimha Jalahalli