Ningi Chutte Megham Song From Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Released by Popular Anchor Suma

Baahubali changed the face of Telugu cinema and it helped regional cinema grab eyeballs at the international level. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni produced the film which is the pride of Telugu audience. The blockbuster producers are coming up with a content rich movie Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya this time.

Directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancharapalem fame, the film is produced jointly by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri under Arka Media Works and Mahayana Motion Pictures.

The first song of the film- ‘Ningi Chutte Megham’ composed by National Award winner Bijibal is unveiled by popular anchor Suma. While Vishwa penned the lyrics, the song is crooned by Vijay Yesudas.

The song that goes like,

“Ningi Chutte Megham

Erugada Ee Lokam Guttu

Munulaa Modaladu Nee Meedottu

Kalam Kadalikalatho Jodi Kattu

Tholigaa Thaaraavaasaala Oosulni Veedi

Choosindi O Saari Sagatula Kanikattu…”

The film’s teaser already received exceptional response. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is remake of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam super hit Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Satya Dev plays the protagonist in the film scheduled for release on April 17th.

Cast: Satya Dev, Naresh, Suhas, Jabardasth Ram Prasad, TNR, Ravindra Vijay, K Raghavan and others.

Technical Crew:

Direction: Venkatesh Maha

Producers: Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni

Executive Producer: Vasant Jurru

Line Producer: Pragnay Konigari

Production Controller: Ramu.R.K.

Cinematography: Appu Prabhakar

Music: Bijibal

Editor: Ravi Teja Girijala

Story: Syam Pushkaran

Costumes: Amrita Bommi

Sound Designer: Nagarjuna Thalapalli

Production Designer: Sushant Sawant