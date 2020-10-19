23.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 20, 2020

Navyamedia
Telugu Cinema News

Ninnila Ninnila’ Title, First Look launched!

074
‘Ninnila Ninnila’ is a promising film starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma as lead actors. Produced by BVSN Prasad on Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and presented by Bapineedu B, the film is directed by Ani I.V. Sasi. On Monday, the film’s Title poster and First Look were unveiled. Having completed its shooting works, the project has entered the post-production phase. The makers informed that the film’s release date will be announced soon. 
 
Sharing the first look on his Twitter handle, an upbeat Ashok Selvan said, “Ladies and gents, presenting you Love on a platter –  “Ninnila Ninnila” a beautiful film from the heart 🙂 My Telugu debut. With the most fabulous cast and crew! (sic).” 
 
Cast: 
 
Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and others.
 
Crew:
 
Director: Ani I.V. Sasi
 
Producer: BVSN Prasad
 
Cinematographer: Divakar Mani
 
Music Director: Rajesh Murugesan
 
Lyrics: Srimani
 
Art Director: Srinagendra Tangala
 
Editor: Navin Nooli
 
Dialogue: Naga Chandu, Anusha, Jayanth Panuganti

