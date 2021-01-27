28.8 C
NINTH PHASE OF AKHANDA SUNDARAKANDA PATHANAM HELD

The Ninth phase of Akhanda Sundarakanda Pathanam held at Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala on Wednesday.

As part of Loka Kalyana Parayana Yagnam mulled by TTD ever since Covid-19 lockdown, the Mantra Parayanam completed 293 days while the Sundarakanda Pathanam 231 days on January 27. As the scriptures say that Sundarakanda Pathanam in 16 phases will yield prosperity and good health to the entire humanity, TTD has so far completed eight phases of Akhanda Sundarakanda Pathanam.

During the Ninth Phase, a total of 188 Shlokas were recited by about 200 Vedic scholars under the supervision of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani along with Pavanakumara Sharma and Sri Ramanujacharyulu.

Pilgrims also took part and recited the Shlokas with utmost devotion while crores of devotees who were present across the globe witnessed the Live programme of Sundarakanda Pathanam on SVBC between 7am and 9am and recited the Shlokas with dedication.

Additional EO of TTD  AV Dharma Reddy, Vice-Chancellor National Sanskrit Varsity  Muralidhara Sharma, TTD Annamacharya Project Director  Dakshinamurthy, Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma and others were also present.

