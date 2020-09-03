Niranjan Reddy asks Centre for 4.16 lakh mt urea

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy today said that the Centre has to release allotted supply of 22.30 lakh metric tons of fertilizers to state. The Centre has allotted 22.30 lakh metric tons including 10.50 lakh Mt of urea and 11.80 lakh Mt of other fertilisers.

The centre has to offer 4.16 lakh mt urea in addition to 6.15 lakh mt urea offered till August 31, he explained. He said that there is problem in supply of urea and not other fertilisers from the Centre.

The minister informed after a review meeting that he has already sought the urea and fertilisers sticks to the state. “I already met with concerned officials and wrote letters for the urea and fertilisers stocks after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao talking to the centre” he said.

In August last week Niranjan Reddy called on union fertilizer minister Sadananda Gouda in Delhi and appealed for adequate supply urea and fertilizers to state.

Niranjan Reddy informed that Gouda has promised to provide adequate sticks of urea and fertilisers. Our farmers, down crops in 1.40 create acres this season and need urea and fertilisers he said. Union deputy home minister G Kishan Reddy also met with Sadananda Gouda in this regard.

The Union minister said that the nation is responsible for protecting the interests 60 percent of farmers, he said. Reddy said that Telangana has 18000 metric tons of urea buffer stock for the farmers. The minister said that the centre has to release the urea quota to Telangana.

The Union minister has assured of timely release of the urea stocks to our state. He said that the farmers will get adequate urea stocks.