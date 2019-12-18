Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court upholds death penalty for all 4 convicts

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the death sentence of the four accused in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Rejecting the plea of convict Akshay Kumar Singh seeking review of its 2017 judgement, a three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said they find no ground for review of the verdict. The bench said the contentions raised by the convict were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

Earlier, opposing the review plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convict does not deserve any leniency. He said there are certain crimes where humanity cries and this case is one of them. Mr Mehta added that convicts in the case are making concerted efforts to delay inevitable, and the law must take its own course soon.

The convict’s lawyer sought three weeks’ time to file a mercy petition before the President. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reminded the court that one week time is prescribed under the law for filing such a petition before the President.