NISA “Micro Innovation Awards” contest 2020

We are pleased to inform you that NISA ( National Independent Schools Alliance, India ) is an NGO, unified voice of Budget Private Schools working for the quality improvement of schools & advocates the education policies.

NISA organised “Micro Innovation Awards” contest” a national-level contest for schools to identify, encourage, and celebrate the numerous micro solutions and innovation that Budget private schools are implementing towards transforming themselves and offering quality education during this tough lockdown period.

Around five hundred schools all over India participated in the contest. After two levels of evaluation, the top one hundred schools are qualified for awards,

Among them 56 schools from Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, & Maharastra are given away schools the awards today at National Institute for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises ( NIMSME) Training center, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.



98 schools from Telangana state participated in the contest among them 18 schools are qualified & received Awards

Top 20 schools across India are ranked based on the five parameters.

3 schools from Telangana stood in top 20 schools they are

Pragati Vidyaniketan High School, Hyderabad stood 7th place,

Valmiki Vidyalayam, Kareemnagar stood 9th Place &

Vignan School from Peddapally got 17th place.

NISA has also given ₹15,000/- (each teacher) as COVID relief fund to six Private School Teachers who lost their jobs and doing odd jobs for their survival. NISA raising Education Care Fund under the leadership of Dr. Susheel Gupta from Agra and giving COVID relief fund to needy Private school Teachers

Smt. Sridevasena IAS, Director of School Education, Telangana &

Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma National President of National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) were honourable guests and given away the awards, NISA Vice Presidents Madhusudhan, from Telangana, Tulasi Vishnu Prasad from AP, Martin Kennedy from Chennai, Dr. Susheel Gupta, Yadagiri Shekar Rao, State President, TRSMA were the other guests.

There was the panel discussion on “ Blended Teaching & Learning – Need of the hour” Dr E. Prasad Rao, is the moderator, Dr. C. Annapurna, Dr. JS. Paranjyothi, Mr. Tulasi Vishnu Prasad are the panelists the out come of the panel discussion gave wide range of methods to be adapted for teaching & Learning during the present period & future in online and offline & alternate schooling.

Smt. Sridevasena IAS has appreciated the both the initiatives of NISA and wished to scale up the activities.

Dr. Kulbhushan sharma said that NISA will identify & encourage schools which are innovative in offering quality education.

Thank you,

Madhusudhan,

Vice President, NISA

9347337244