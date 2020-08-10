Niti Aayog pats Telangana Govt

Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, Niti Aayog complimented the innovative efforts of Telangana Government in introducing HITAM APP to monitor and provide telemedicine to home isolation patients in the state. Dr Paul, Aarti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health Government of India and Dr Raveendran visited Hyderabad on August 9 &10 to discuss various issues related to covid management with state officials. Subsequently, the members of the central team met the Minister for Health and family welfare Eetala Rajender and also held detailed discussion with the state government officials on covid management at BRK Bhavan today.

V K Paul said that details of the innovative Hitam app will be shared with other states along with all good work done by the state in other areas related to covid management. He expressed that testing had been ramped up in the state recently which, according to him is crucial to control the pandemic. He further stated that Central and State Governments will work together on action points discussed in the meeting to flatten the curve. He said that Hospital preparedness levels, infection control measures, providing treatment for patients etc were very satisfactory.

Eetala said that the Government is working in close coordination with the central government to control the spread of the virus. The state government under the guidance and leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is committed to the health of the people of the state and is working 24×7 to save the lives of the people. The central team expressed satisfaction on testing and treatment protocol in the state. The members gave suggestions on prevention of virus in rural areas.

Earlier, Dr V K Paul along with the central officials held meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar senior officials of the state government, GHMC officials, Collectors of Ranga Reddy, Medchal and

Hyderabad districts and reviewed the covid situation in the state. The central team made a presentation on the Delhi model to highlight the steps taken towards effective containment.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the recent cabinet meeting has directed the officials to increase the testing to 40,000 daily and allotted special funds to handle the covid pandemic in the state.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, S.M. Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Karuna, Commissioner, Health and family welfare and other officials attended the meeting.