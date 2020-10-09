Nizamabad by-poll sees 100 percent votes, results in Oct. 12

In Nizamabad local body MLC by-polls 100 percent of votes were polled today. The results to be announced on October 12 and it is said that TRS candidate K Kavitha is to clinch the polls.

According to information all 824 votes were polled making it cent percent. MLAs and leaders who are ex- officio members cast votes in the polls. As many as 24 leaders came wearing PPE kits amid Corona pandemic and exercised their franchise.

The poll body conducted polls in 50 poling centers in old Nizamabad district. Congress candidate S Subhash Reddy and BJP candidate Y Lakshmi Narayan are in poll fray.

The results to be announced on October 12 after counting of the votes polled, according to information.