NMDC launches Expanded Class-room concept for Preventive Vigilance Training

Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) -2020 with theme “Vigilant India, Prosperous India” at NMDC, inaugurated by the Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC by administering the pledge on 27th October culminated with its valedictory on 02.11.2020. Officials at Project sites & Mines spread across country participated in valedictory function held at headquarters through “Expanded Class-room concept” developed to impart preventive Vigilance Training to officials at induction, mid and senior stages of career on regulated basis as envisaged by Central Vigilance Commission under the leadership of Sanjay Kothari. “Expanded Class-room concept” is a blended learning solution developed with suitable hardware and softwares to achieve dual advantages of classroom and online training.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC in his address said, “preventive vigilance is of utmost importance to promote transparency and integrity in organization which is an important step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. He commended Vigilance department for developing “Expanded Class-room concept” which is an economical and efficient solution for imparting training in a big way in a pandemic situation.

P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production) stated that knowledge sharing through case studies will be very useful.

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) quoted an example of how a few minutes of performance which won Usain Bolt 08 gold medals in Olympics is backed by 20 years of training to emphasize importance of training. He also said “It is necessary to make the employees aware about the ill-effects of corruption, so that one can be vigilant at all times”.

Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial) said the hybrid mode of training is ambitious and innovative which would definitely help the organization to excel.