NMDC registers record jump in production and sales of iron ore in July 2020

The mining major NMDC, India’s largest iron-ore producer and a diversified Navaratna PSU, recorded a sharp rise in overall production and sales in July 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in July 2019.

During this period, despite the current uncertain situation due to COVID-19, NMDC has been able to achieve excellent physical performance through its continual push towards higher volumes which saw production of 2.19 MT and sales 2.57 MT that grew by 13% and 7% over the corresponding period last year, respectively.

In July 2020, the Chhattisgarh Projects registered a production of 1.56 million tonnes as compared to the total production of 1.16 million tonnes in the corresponding month of July last year, an increase of 35% in production. NMDC also achieved record sales in July 2020 by selling 1.90 million tonnes of Iron ore in July 2020 against 1.60 million tonnes in July 2019, which is 20% higher than the previous year.

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC, commented that, “The last few months have been quite challenging for the entire industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation impacting the performance of all major producers. However this challenge was treated as an opportunity by us to accelerate our efforts towards stabilizing the production and continu