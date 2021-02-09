No alternative to KCR rule, people won’t support Rajender, parties : Kamalakar

BC welfare Minister, G Kamalakar today said that there is no alternative to the TRS which will rule continuously the state of Telangana. As long as TRS survived Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will rule for a long time and no other party will get people’s to support he said.

On reports in a section of media that health minister Etela Rajender will float a new political party to fight the future polls, he denied commenting. ‘I don’t think any leader will dare to take on the TRS leadership now or in future, he maintained.

Kamalakar stated that people are happy in KCR Government and rule now. They will not invite difficulties by supporting other new outfits or political parties he said. KCR who achieved the statehood is a great leader who completed irrigation projects as lakes are full even in Summer. The TRS Government will rule the state for a long time and there is no alternative to KCR he said. Development programs and welfare schemes by KCR Government in Telangana are followed by other states as an example.

The opposition parties are trying to make false charges and gain of no use, Kamalakar said. He informed media in Karimnagar that TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Raio will rule the state for another 10 years. The minister claimed that the KCR Government is at its best to spend funds for welfare unlike any other state.

He feigned ignorance at the charges and claims of the BJP and Congress to win the polls in future. The opposition has no faith in public and won’t get support, he felt. We the ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders in the ruling party will abide by KCR word and not to cross our limits, he maintained.

Referring to purchase centers MSP the minister stated that the centre and FCI have to decide. We procured 25 lakh mt of farm produce and may take a decision if FCI takes a call on further procurement.