No fish Prasadam distribution this year

The famous fish Prasadam distribution will not be held in the city this year for the second consecutive year due to the prevailing Covid 19 virus pandemic. One of the Bathini brothers, who distribute the fish Prasadam, B. Harinatha Goud said that they had decided to not hold the program by keeping in view of the Covid pandemic.

He said that they had been distributing the fish Prasadam since the last 175 years. He said that it was their practice to hold the program on June 8 every year after performing necessary Pooja programs. He said that state animal husbands minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav had asked them to cancel the program by keeping in view of the pandemic. Noting that lakhs of people from across the globe used to take their fish Prasadams every year, he said that all such people were suffering now due to the non distribution of the Prasadam.