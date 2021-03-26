No Lock down, CM asks people to be cautious

Chief Minister and leader of the house, Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao today announced that lock down will not be imposed in the state in the wake of rising corona cases across the world.

He informed the house while reacting to the budget discussions with the members that there is no plan for a fresh lockdown. He said that to prevent the same before it becomes a big challenge, we have closed down the educational institutions temporarily. Corona is posing a big threat and challenge to the entire world and Telangana is no exception and we prevent it through all requirement measurements, he said.

It devastated the state and the world and there is a lockdown he said and asked the people to strictly follow the corona protocols of wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining distance besides personal hygiene.

The Chief Minister informed that the Corona virus has ruined the lives of the people across the world and Telangana has suffered Rs 1 lakh crore of revenues and others during the pandemic. We are not checking the spread of the virus and my appeal to the people to be cautious at the virus spread. Together we can check its spread as the state is first in checking the problem, he claimed.

Some of the cinema bigwigs met me and inquired about whether the government will go for another lock down., the Chief Minister said.

He said that the cinema producers have invested money for films which are half through and the fresh lock down will only add to losing revenues and cause a heavy loss the film personalities expressed fear, he said. Since the schools and colleges both private and government have been shut temporarily to check the virus spread the CM said.

He also said that the government will not impose the lock down any further and steps have been taken to ensure that the hospitals offer better services through tests besides the ongoing inoculation drive.

The Centre is offering vaccination jabs to all states equally as per requirements and the people should take the same, KCR said.