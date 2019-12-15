Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has said that there is no plan to use Artificial Intelligence in the decision-making process in the courts. Justice Bobde said, there is no move to substitute the judicial decision-making process of the human mind. He made this clarification after the former chief justice of India RM Lodha expressed concern about the use of Artificial Intelligence at a programme in Nagpur.

Justice Lodha in his speech said the idea using Artificial Intelligence is good and may help significantly in the management of cases in courts and discharge of judicial functions. His request to the CJI was that all pros and cons must be carefully weighed before Artificial Intelligence is used in judicial decision-making.