No private hospital should charge more than fixed by Govt: YS Jagan

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today expressed his anger over the collection of huge amount of fee by private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He asked the district collectors to focus on the issue. He made it clear that no private hospital should charge more charges than the amount fixed by the state government. Reddy held a video conference with all district collectors on the implementation of Spandana program in the state at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion the CM warned the managements of the hospitals that they would face action if they charged more charges than he charges fixed by them. He asked them to show humanity towards Covid 19 patients. Reddy made it clear that the responsibility to provide beds to the COVID-19 patients within 15 minutes of their arrival at the hospitals lied on the shoulders of the district collectors. He asked the officials to focus on the phone calls received to 104 and 14410 call Centers of the state.

Later the CM has also held a review meeting on the issue of the floods in Krishna and Godavari rivers. The CM has asked the officials to prepare estimates on the crop damages sustained by the farmers of the state . He also asked the officials to take steps for the provision of additional compensation of ₹ 2000 to the victims of Godavari floods. He also asked them to give an additional 25 kgs of rice, one kg red gram, one Kg palm oil, one kg onions, one KT potatoes and two liters of kerosene to the victims before September 7 of the next month. The CM asked the officials of irrigation department to start work at all the damaged irrigation projects.