None can stop our party’s victory in GHMC:  Indrasena Reddy

Senior BJP leader N. Indrasena Reddy today said that nobody could stop the victory of their party in the upcoming GHMC elections. He said that the residents of the corporation were ready to teach a bigger lesson to the ruling TRS party than the lesson taught by the voters of Dubbaka assembly constituency.

Speaking to media persons, he said that educate people and private employees were not happy with the TRS party. He made it clear that the party would win in the elections. Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party had ignored its election promises of the construction of double bed room houses in the city.

He alleged that the state election commission had prepared the voters list at booth level. He alleged that the election commission had become a pawn in the hands of the state government.