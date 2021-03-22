25.9 C
Normal deliveries go up due to KCR kits scheme in Telangana

The KCR kits being implemented by the State government is yielding excellent results in Telangana. The implementation of the scheme has increased the percentage of normal deliveries in the State. 50 percent of the total deliveries being performed by the doctors of government hospitals every year are normal deliveries.

 State Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the scheme had encouraged pregnant women to under normal deliveries instead of expensive and life threatening c-section surgeries. He said that a total of 1191275 women had benefited under the scheme so far . He said that 209130 women benefited under the scheme during the year  2016-17, 259335 during 2018-19, 277383 during 2019-20 and 287844 during the ongoing fiscal 2020-21 .

Replying to questions raised by the members of the State Assembly during question hour , he said that they spent Rs. 246.38 crore under the scheme during 2017-18 , Rs. 273.83 crore during 2018-19, Rs. 392.65 crore during during 2019-20 and Rs. 263.65 crore upto the month of February of the ongoing fiscal. 

