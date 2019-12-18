North India shivers as cold wave intensifies

Cold wave has further intensified in North India. Normal life has been affected following the prevailing cold wave conditions in Uttrakhand. Road, Rail and Air services have been also affected because of dense fog in the plains of the state. Few flights were cancelled and few others were late at Dehradun Airport because of poor visibility. According to the Met Department, cold condition along with moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in plains.

The cold wave continues in Kashmir region after the latest spell of rain and snowfall in the region last week. The minimum temperatures throughout the valley continue to remain several notches below the freezing point. Srinagar recorded night temperature of minus 3.7 degree Celsius and maximum day temperature was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather remained dry and cold as Manali, Sunder nagar, Bhuntar, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures with the weatherman predicting heavy rain and snowfall in the next two-three days. Delhi yesterday recorded the coldest day of the season with the temperature settling much below normal.