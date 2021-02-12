NRI  module in Dharani by Feb.15

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Narsing Rao today held a detailed review meeting on Dharani related issues with concerned officials at BRKR Bhavan.

During the review meeting it was noted that various steps have been taken to address and clear several longstanding issues. Pending mutation module is available in Dharani. So far, 74688 applications have been received, 62847 disposed by the Collectors in this module.

A module for granting Pattadar Passbooks to companies, institutions is available in Dharani. An NRI module to address NRI related issues is also deployed in Dharani. A module for registration by and in favour of institutions/companies was under development and would be deployed by February 15.

Chief Secretary directed that special teams to be constituted to visit villages and study how these modules were being used in the districts. These teams will identify hardships, if any, relating to these issues and suggest solutions for resolving these issues. Chief Secretary also directed that Dharani related issues should be attended on priority and Collectors should take personal interest in the matters and resolve cases, particularly cases kept in Part-B, on priority.