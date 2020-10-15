Nutraceutical intervention towards wound healing after cancer surgery

Nutraceutical intervention towards the wound healing after cancer surgery.

Wound healing, the substitution of destroyed or damaged tissue by newly produced one can classically be divided into four steps: haemostasis, inflammation, cell proliferation, and tissue maturation. With each successive phase in the normal sequence of wound healing, the immune system orchestrates a wide variety of processes. Different immune cells have been shown to peak in number and activity at different times during the healing cascade, thus helping distinguish the different stages of the process. As the ardent votaries in the laboratories, as well as clinics, have witnessed in past decades, enormous efforts have been directed to develop beneficial techniques for achieving speedy recovery minimizing the scar, ensuring function preservation. To avert infection and stimulate a proper healing process, the classical approach for wound management still remains as the topical administration of antibacterial or colloidal agents. The healing process may be dismayed by both internal and external factors, viz., necrotic tissue, pathogen contamination, entrapment of non-native materials, comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus, etc., causing a delay in each phase of recovery. Often times, skirmishes break out when wound closure gets affected by the colonization of an invading microbial agent. It turns out that, due to synergistic bacterial development patterns, chronic wound infections are polymicrobial. On the other hand, acute wounds are generally associated with a diminished microbial load, scab formation, and immune cell infiltration in the initial phase, while healing is correlated with re-epithelialization, angiogenesis, and fibroblast migration.

A growing knowledge of the physiologic role of various nutritional elements has led to the recognition of certain nutrients like amino acids (glutamine etc.), vitamins (A, C, E, etc.), antioxidants (beta-carotene, coenzyme Q10, etc.), fatty acids (Omega-3. medium-chain triglycerides etc.), trace elements, minerals, etc. in wound management. It is obvious that a higher level of attention and research is required to evaluate the microbial effects on wound-healing ability, potential new therapeutic agents that can regulate the cross-talk between microflora, pathogens and the innate immune response, and lead to wound healing acceleration. Current research has witnessed a major impact of commensal microorganisms, beneficial bacteria, on multiple physiological processes including protection against pathogenic invasion and infection as well as immunomodulatory effects in tissue repair. Of many, Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and bifidobacteria are some of the most widely studied species that improve host welfare and are most commonly referred to as probiotics.