Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana (NV Ramana), a Telugu man from Andhra Pradesh State, will be heading the Supreme Court by assuming the office as 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. President Ramnath Kovind gave his assent elevating Ramnaa as the 48th CJI of the Apex Court of India.

Ramana will succeed the present CJI, SA Bobde who will be retiring on April 23. Justice Ramana will be the CJI and head the Supreme Court for 16 months till August 26 in 2022.

CJI, SA Bobde recommended NV Ramana’s name to be 48th CJI following legal protocol.

NV Ramana is the second Telugu legal luminary to head the SC after Koka Subba Rao who was the CJI from June 30, 1966 to April 11, 1967 according to information.

Earlier, the Union law ministry sent a proposal in this regard and the president office approved the same. Ramnath Kovind gave orders appointing Justice NV Ramana as the CJI to take over on April 24. A related notification was also released.

Hailing from an Agricultural family in Ponnavaram village of Krishna district Ramana was born to Ganapathy Rao and Sarojini on August 27, 1957. Ramana obtained law degree from Nagarjuna University in 1982 after BSc degree from RVVN College in Amaravathi and schooling from Kanchikacharla.

Began his career on February 10 1883 after taking bar council membership Ramana is an expert in Civil , Criminal cases and successfully held various positions at state and central level besides contributing for special courts to deal with Nirbhaya cases. He took steps to increase basic facilities and infrastructure in the courts and began e-filing in Delhi high court .

Ramana got elevated to the justice to Supreme Court in 2014 after heading Delhi High Court as the Chief Justice. Justice Ramana was appointed as the justice of AP HC June 27, in 2000 and then elevated as the interim Chief Justice of the same court.