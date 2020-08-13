23.6 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 14, 2020

OGH contract employees stage protest

The contract and outsourcing employees of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) today staged a protest program on the hospital premises demanding the payment of their last four months’ pending salaries.  They demanded  the state government to pay their salaries immediately along with the recently increased salaries.

They alleged that the state government was not paying their salaries on time although they have been working hard to treat Covid 19 patients. They also said that they were discharging their duties although there was a lot of work pressure on them.  They alleged that the state government was playing with their  lives.

