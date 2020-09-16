Online International Conference on IFAP held

University of Hyderabad (India), University of Pretoria (South Africa), Interregional Library Cooperation Centre (Russian Federation), University of Santa Catarina (Brazil) under the Auspices of UNESCO Intergovernmental Information for All Programme (IFAP) has conducted Three Day Online International Conference on “Access to Information in Time of Crisis – The UNESCO Information for All Programme Priorities and the COVID-19 Pandemic“. Adopting the IFAP inter-disciplinary and cross-sectoral framework, the conference was aimed to promote inclusive dialogue around IFAP’s six priority areas and questions relating to access to information in the present pandemic.

The conference has covered all six IFAP priority areas namely Multilingualism, Information for Development, Information Literacy, Information Preservation, Information Ethics, Information Accessibility. It was attended by 272 participants including speakers. There were 23 presentations by 27 speakers from different countries. The inaugural and valedictory sessions were attended by UNESCO officials and representatives of respective organising countries. Prof. J. Prabhakar Rao, University of Hyderabad was Chairperson of the conference.

The highlight of the conference was Hyderabad Declaration which includes Recommendations made by the speakers and participants under each IFAP priority areas.