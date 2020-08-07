ONLINE KALYANOTSAVA SEVA BEGINS AT SRIVARI TEMPLE

The On-line Kalyanotsava Seva commenced at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Friday with 118 couples taking part in first of its kind Arjita Seva.

The Kalyanotsavam is hitherto performed in Ekantham at the Srivari temple in view of Covid-19 restrictions since the closure of darshan on March 20. Ever since darshan resumed on June 8, Kalyanotsava Seva is being performed in Ekantam only.

Upon the request of the devotees, TTD has commenced Online Kalyanotsava Seva. The online bookings commenced on August 6 and TTD enabled the bookings from August 7 till 31.

On the first day on Friday, 118 devotees who booked in online for Kalyanotsavam followed the instructions by the Archakas of Tirumala, sitting right at their homes and participated in the holy event which was telecasted live by the SVBC.

Earlier the archakas submitted the Gotra Namas of the devotees before the commencement of Kalyanotsavam.

The Grihastha devotees will be sent Prasadam including one Uttarium, one blouse piece, Akshintalu and Sugar candy packet by India post.