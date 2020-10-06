22 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Education Education News

Online lecture series at MANUU CTE Bhopal

0103
Online lecture series at MANUU CTE Bhopal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) College of Teacher Education (CTE) Bhopal is organising first online lecture series on “National Education Policy (NEP) -2020: A path to Transforming Indian Education System” from October 8 to 11  .

 The main aim of the lecture series is to create awareness about NEP amongst teachers, teacher educators, students, and other stakeholders in the higher education system.

 Prof. Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, Former Chairperson, NCTE, New Delhi, Prof. Rajesh P. Khambayat, Joint Director, PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, Prof. Furqan Qamar, CMS, JMI, New Delhi and Dr. Manas Ranjan Panigrahi, Senior Programme Officer-Education, CEMCA, New Delhi will be the Guest Speakers. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c will be the Chief Patron and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c will be the Patron of the seminar. Prof. Noushad Hussain, Principal, MANUU CTE Bhopal will be the convenor.

 For details contact Coordinators – Dr. T. F. Naqvi (9977152854) and Dr. I. Dutta at (8827296526). The lecture will go live on zoom and Youtube live.

Related posts

Moscow Global forum “City for education” 2018:ready for new discoveries!

Ashok prasad

TITA to prepare 1 lakh coders by 2022

admin

Kenyan teacher wins the $1 million Global Teacher Award

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali