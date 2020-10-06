Online lecture series at MANUU CTE Bhopal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) College of Teacher Education (CTE) Bhopal is organising first online lecture series on “National Education Policy (NEP) -2020: A path to Transforming Indian Education System” from October 8 to 11 .

The main aim of the lecture series is to create awareness about NEP amongst teachers, teacher educators, students, and other stakeholders in the higher education system.

Prof. Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, Former Chairperson, NCTE, New Delhi, Prof. Rajesh P. Khambayat, Joint Director, PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, Prof. Furqan Qamar, CMS, JMI, New Delhi and Dr. Manas Ranjan Panigrahi, Senior Programme Officer-Education, CEMCA, New Delhi will be the Guest Speakers. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c will be the Chief Patron and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c will be the Patron of the seminar. Prof. Noushad Hussain, Principal, MANUU CTE Bhopal will be the convenor.

For details contact Coordinators – Dr. T. F. Naqvi (9977152854) and Dr. I. Dutta at (8827296526). The lecture will go live on zoom and Youtube live.