Online Workshop on Action Research at MANUU

Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) and The Office of Dean, Research & Consultancy of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting a week long online Workshop “Action Research” from November 23 to 27, 2.00 to 4.00 pm.

There is no registration fee and e-certificate will be given to participants who attend the workshop daily.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor I/c and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c will grace the inaugural session of the workshop. The Experts – Prof. M Vanaja, Prof. Amirullah Khan, Mr. Khwaja Moinuddin and Mr. Jameel Ahmed will discuss about practical research during the workshop.

Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT and Prof. Salma Ahmad Farooqi, Dean, Research and Consultancy have requested Urdu Medium Teachers and Research Scholars to avail the opportunity.

For details contact Workshop Coordinator, Dr. Viquar Unnisa (9247586963), Mr. Misbah Anzar (9948412484) and Dr. Muhammad Akbar (8373984391). For online registration click https://forms.gle/pDecBbad7gbil.Quo6.